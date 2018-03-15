Vaani Kapoor turns as BOND girl | Amazon India Fashion Week 2018

Actress Vaani Kapoor beautifully transformed from a belle of the ball to a James Bond girl for an Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018 show, which saw a collaboration between designers Gauri and Nainika and Ashish N. Soni. It was one-of-a-kind show that involved two designers and one showstopper. Vaani began the show, which closed Day One of the gala in a white dreamy floor sweeping sheer outfit with ruffles designed by Gauri and Nainika. Then she gave way to female models who donned pieces from Gauri and Nainika's stark black and white collection that consisted of dramatic textures and much more.