Vaani finds role in Hrithik-Tiger's actioner challenging

Noida, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor says her role in Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's yet-to-be titled actioner is challenging but exciting as well.

Vaani will romance Hrithik in the Yash Raj Films' (YRF) project.

"I can't share much about my role. But it is very new, challenging and exciting for me," Vaani told IANS.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand's untitled project will release on October 2, 2019. The film went on the floors this month, and the shooting is expected to wrap up by the end of February 2019.

Hrithik plays Tiger's guru in the film -- which the makers claim will be a 'slick face-off thriller that is expected to be a visual spectacle'.

Vaani, who has featured in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance" and "Befikre", has also been zeroed in on to essay the love interest of Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera". She will play the character of the 'most desirable and sought after travelling performer from the heartland of India'.

"'Shamshera' is after the Hrithik-Tiger project. So, there is still time to it," said the actress, who got associated with DLF Mall of India for Wedding Special earlier this month.

