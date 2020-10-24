V-SAT systems at borders established for better communication, says DG ITBP on 59th Raising Day

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Raising Day of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), ITBP Director-General SS Deswal on Saturday said that ITBP has got the latest weaponry, V-SAT systems at the borders. A proposal for Phase-2 for India-China Border roads has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"ITBP has sent a proposal of phase two of India-China Border roads after finalising the details. A proposal has been sent to the high-level empowered committee under critical infrastructure for building a multiple foot track in Arunachal Pradesh. Soon, the construction of these tracks will be started," ITBP DG said.

"During the tensed situation at India- China Border, ITBP jawans have shown exemplary courage. We have sent names for jawans for awards for their bravery," he while addressing jawans.

He continued saying that ITBP is also getting the latest bulletproof jackets and helmet.

"Also, we have completed the purchase process for the latest weapons. For borders, we have established V-SAT systems for robust communication," he added.

Present on the occasion, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said, "In the last few years, ITBP has purchased the latest weapons along with the latest equipment. ITBP has purchased 28 latest vehicles for border guarding and Naxals' areas."

"To make borders stronger, the Government of India has given the permit to build 47 more (BOPS) Border outposts. Home Ministry has taken initiatives to adopt the latest technology by ITBP. At high altitude areas, ITBP jawans are now equipped with specialised clothing and mountaineering equipment," Reddy added.

While speaking about efforts made by ITBP for COVID care, DG ITBP said, "ITBP had established first COVID care centre in Chhawla where almost 1200 Indians including kids and 42 other nationals from 7 countries including nationals of China and Italy got best medical facilities."

ITBP has a dedicated COVID Hospital in greater Noida where 1600 personnel of various forces and retired personnel received treatment, DG said.

"ITBP is also looking after largest COVID care centre and hospital where so far 7,500 people without spending any money received treatment for COVID," he added. (ANI)