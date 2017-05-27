From Uzma's return to Tral encounter, Sehwag's top tweets saluting Indian Army

IANS

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has remained pretty vocal on Twitter about the operations being indulged by the Indian armed forces to keep the country's borders safe. From the Indian Army's surgical strikes to the release of Uzma Ahmed by Pakistan and now, the Tral encounter, Sehwag has not forgotten to salute India's men and women.

On Saturday May 27, the 38-year-old, who was involved with Kings XI Punjab in a team mentor role this IPL 2017, congratulated the Indian Army for their superb work in Tral -- the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, was killed in the encounter, along with a reported three other terrorists. Sabzar was named as the next top operation-head after former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

Sehwag's top tweets this week:

Great job by the Indian Army in Tral today.

Salute !

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 27, 2017

On the return of India's Uzma Ahmed after getting released from Pakistan

There is no country as safe as India.Is desh ki mitti ki baat hi alag hai. Best wishes to #Uzma &welcome back to the most incredible country pic.twitter.com/mRRRfslHv0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 25, 2017

On Surgical Strike part 2: Indian Army's punitive strikes across the LoC

Wow ,wonderful strike by the #IndianArmy today. Really proud and salute to the bravest group of men one can meet.

Boys played really well !

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 23, 2017

