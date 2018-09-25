Uzbek President to visit India next week

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will embark on his maiden state visit to India next week and a number of agreements in political and economic sectors are expected to be signed during his visit, said the country's ambassador Farhod Arziev on Tuesday."The first visit by Uzbekistan President will take place early next week. Expectations from both the sides are high. The recent trends of political dialogue, trade and economic interactions between two countries have been very dynamic," Arziev said. He added that Mirziyoyev's visit will further deepen the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan and increase cooperation in education, culture, tourism and various other sectors.