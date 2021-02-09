Uttarakhand rescue ops underway; R-Day violence prime accused Deep Sidhu arrested | Top Headlines

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. 13 days after Red Fort violence in the National Capital, the instigator has been nabbed by Delhi Police. Punjabi actor turned activist Deep Sidhu has been apprehended.

2. Self-proclaimed Khalistani supporter backs Red Fort violence. Modha Liwal tweets in support of Deep Sindhu after his arrest and continues to malign India.

3. PM slammed those resorting to vehement protests as 'Andolan-jivis' while Congress hit back stating that his speech was 'high on oratory but extremely poor and misleading on FACTS'.



4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids farewell, in Rajya Sabha, to senior Congress leader & Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. In his speech, PM Modi stated that Azad Ji was crying over the Jammu & Kashmir terror attack. He was above power and politics. He was a simple man'



5. More than 48 hours after a flash flood struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, 150 people are still missing and rescue operations are currently underway.

6. 12-year-old minor was gang-raped by four people on January 21 when she was alone at her house. A video clip has gone viral where the accused can be seen burning the victim's body.