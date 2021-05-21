Uttarakhand ready to battle third Covid-19 wave, assures CM

Representative Image

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday said that the state is ready to battle the third Covid-19 wave, if it comes.

An official release by the Chief Minister's office stated, "Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that there is complete preparation in the state to tackle the third wave of coronavirus if it arises. All Primary Health Centre and Community Health Centres are fully prepared."

The Chief Minister also said that that the state has adequate quantity of ventilators and oxygen beds.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi on Wednesday said that the Covid testing rate of Uttarakhand at present is double the national average and added that continuous improvements are being made in the health services.

He said, "Our sampling was almost above 35,000 (on May 18). The Covid testing rate at present is double the national average in the state."

"Out of the total COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 64.6 per cent of the people are in 20 to 49 age group," he further said. (ANI)