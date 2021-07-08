Uttarakhand: Rare White Bulbul Spotted In Jim Corbett National Park

After a rare coral snake was found in Mussoorie, a white bulbul has also been spotted in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett Park. The white Himalayan bulbul, which is called ‘Albino Bulbul’ has that unique white colour due to its genetics. Normally, the colour of the bulbul is black or yellow, but due to genetic mutation white Bulbuls have a small community too.

Dhananjay Mohan, Director and bird expert of the Wildlife Institute of India, said that in our country, a similar case was seen in peacocks a few years ago. To preserve them, scientists tried to bring them to a zoo.

Describing the mutation, the bird expert said that when the peacocks mated, some eggs produced normal children. But in other cases, few white peacocks were also born. Mohan explained that this is due to the mutation, but sadly such birds are not able to survive for long.

During a jungle safari in the Dhela zone of Corbett, nature guide Sachin Chauhan first caught sight of the white bulbul. He captured a few pictures and informed the director of the park.

The National Park has six other species of Himalayan Bulbul, but none of them come anywhere close to white colour.

Himalayan bulbuls are highly sociable creatures who always like to be in pairs. The length of the creature is about 18 cm and its weight is around thirty grams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here