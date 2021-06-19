Uttarakhand Rains: Rivers Flowing Above Danger Mark; Normal Life Disrupted

Due to heavy rainfall in all the hilly areas of the Uttarakhand, the normal life of residents have been disrupted. Several districts of the state, including Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Rishikesh and Pauri Garhwal, have been receiving continuous rainfall with the onset of monsoon in Uttarakhand. Several rivers in the state have been flowing above the danger mark. The continuous rise in the water-level of rivers has forced the authorities to alert the people asking them to remain indoors. The administration in these districts is also on alert for a possible flood situation.

Many low-lying areas in Srinagar town of Pauri Garhwal district have been submerged in water. This occurred as the water level rose in Alaknanda river due to heavy rainfall.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Several low lying areas in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal submerged in water after the water level rose in Alaknanda river due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/Kk8HLJ1MU7 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

Videos are doing rounds on social media showing the damages being brought up by the rainfall in Uttarakhand. A large number of trees have been uprooted in several parts of the state.

The residents of Rishikesh districts are also in distress as the water level of the Ganga has reached the danger mark. The Ganga ‘snan’ which was scheduled to be observed on June 20 and June 21 on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra and Nirjala Ekadashi in Haridwar has been cancelled for devotees.

Uttarakhand | Ganga 'snan' scheduled on June 20 and June 21 on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra and Nirjala Ekadashi in Haridwar has been cancelled for devotees "Appeal to devotees to stay at home. Strict checking will be done district borders,"says SP City Haridwar pic.twitter.com/xFBYniqcIr — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

Apart from Alaknanda and Ganga, water level has also increased in Pithoragarh’s Dhauliganga river due to heavy rainfall for the past few days.

Uttarakhand | State control room issues alert on the banks of Ganga river in Rishikesh, following increase in water level in Alakananda river. Earlier in the day, water level also increased in Pithoragarh's Dhauliganga river (18.06) Pic 1 & 2: Rishikesh Pic 3 & 4: Pithoragarh pic.twitter.com/9XOIVEfeCW — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

The movement in the state has also been affected due to rainfall. The National Highway broke down in the Ghat area near Pithoragarh on Friday due to the rains. Traffic has been disrupted on several main highways of the state. Last year, the monsoon rains in Uttarakhand brought a devastating experience for its residents. At least 11 people lost their lives in the state in the monsoon season.

