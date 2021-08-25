In Uttarakhand Govt's Supplementary Budget, Rs 600 Cr Set Aside for Covid-19

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday presented a supplementary budget of around Rs 5,790 crore in the state assembly during the Monsoon Session. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also handles the finance portfolio, tabled the budget and said Rs 600 crore will be set aside for Covid-19 relief if a possible third wave hits the state. Detailing the budget, Dhami said that an amount of Rs 2,990 crore forms part of the revenue expenditure while Rs 2,730 crore have been provisioned for capital expenditure.

The government has allocated Rs 570 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana whereas Rs 449 crore is earmarked for National Health Mission and Rs 401 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan has been allocated a budget of Rs 214 crore while Rs 17 crore have been allotted to centrally sponsored schemes. The state government has also set aside Rs 137 crore for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Rs 70 crore for PM Awas Yojana and Rs 24 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission.

Dhami has also allocated Rs 100 crore for Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana to boost employment in the state whereas Rs 293 crore can be spent for improving the condition of urban and rural local bodies. There is also a provision of Rs 55 crore to improve the quality of roads and providing patchless pathways.

Two separate amounts to the tune of Rs 20 crore and Rs 13 crore have been set aside for the establishment of Kotdwar Medical College and Almora Medical College, respectively. Rs 5 crore have been provisioned to purchase land for primary and community health centres.

Rs 15 crore are allocated for the redevelopment of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines under the Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust. An equal amount has also been announced to buy land for Char Dham under the Tourism department.

Besides, the Uttarakhand government also tabled six bills in the assembly.

