Uttarakhand Govt Approves Proposals to Transfer About 70 Hectares of Forest Land in Gangotri National Park for Roads Construction Near China Border

Dehradun, July 1: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat-led Uttarakhand government on Tuesday cleared the proposals for the construction of three strategically important roads to China border. For this, the government has cleared diversion of about 70 hectares of forest land in the Gangotri National Park. The decision was taken in the 15th State Wildlife Advisory Board meeting that took place on Tuesday.

Stating the importance of the three roads, Uttarakhand forest minister Harak Singh Rawat said that these roads are important from the national security point of view. He added that all the roads will connect the base camps of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) that have been set up near China border in Uttarkashi district. Among other details, Rawat also said that the road proposals include preserving the Gartang Gali road in the Uttarkashi district. China 'Strongly Concerned' over India's Decision to Ban 59 Chinese Apps Including TikTok.

Briefing more, state forest minister said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "In a big move for national security, wildlife clearance proposal was given for three roads passing through Gangotri National Park which includes a 11.85 km long road from Sumla to Thangla for which transfer of 30.39 hectares of forest land was approved. The second road is a 6.21 km long road from Tripani to Rangmachagar for which transfer of 11.218 hectares of forest land was approved. The third road is a 17.60 km long road from Mandi to Sangchokla for which transfer of 31.76 hectares of forest land was approved."

The minister also accepted that construction of roads will impact forests and the environment. However, Rawat opined that the region is important from national security point of view and the roads would be used only by security personnel. He said that roads will improve the supply of food, ration, weapons for our soldiers. Meanwhile, the state government said that the road proposals would be sent to National Board for Wildlife for final approval. Environmentalists on the other side have stated that environmental impact should also be considered along with the strategical importance of the project.