Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: All You Need To Know About Nandadevi and How it Triggered the Flood

Nandadevi Glacier made headlines on Sunday morning after a part of it broke off triggering massive flash floods in Uttarakhand. With rising water levels over 150 people have been reported missing and two lost their lives.

Along the banks of Dhauliganga river several houses have been washed away in Reni village. Reportedly, labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesperson told PTI.

The power project was swept away completely, added state Director General of Police Ashok Kumar while describing the situation as under control. Homes along the way were also swept away as the waters rushed down the mountain sides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream, including in heavily populated areas. Many villages were evacuated and people were taken to safer areas.

Meanwhile, connectivity with border posts was totally restricted due to a bridge collapsing near Reni village, an ITBP spokesperson added. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed in to help with the rescue and relief effort. However, authorities have declared a high alert in several districts including Tehri, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Haridwar, and Srinagar while rescue operations are underway.

What is Nandadevi Glacier?

The glacier forms part of the second-highest mountain in India. Actually, it is the highest that is located completely in India as Kanchenjunga is on the border with Nepal. In the world, it occupies the 23rd spot among the highest peaks. Above its southwestern base is the Dakkini Nandadevi Glacier. While on the Northern base, lies the Uttari Nandadevi Glacier. Covered completely with ice, a part of it breaking off has resulted in flash floods like todays.

What is glacial lake outburst flood?

A glacial lake outburst is a type of outburst flood that occurs when water dammed by a glacier or moraine is released. In layman terms, it's an outburst that happens when a dam containing a glacial lake fails.

When Does a Glacier Breaks?

A glacier can break due to multiple reasons like erosion, the build-up of water pressure, an avalanche of snow or rocks, and also an earthquake under the ice. It can also happen if there is a massive displacement of water in the glacial area when a large portion of an adjacent glacier collapses.