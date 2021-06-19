Uttarakhand On Flood Alert As Rivers Swell Due To Heavy Rain

The onset of the monsoon in Uttarakhand has led to heavy rains in Pithoragarh, Chamoli as well as Rishikesh. The administration in these districts is on alert for a possible flood situation. The National Highway broke down in the Ghat area near Pithoragarh on Friday due to the rains. Traffic jams are also being reported on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli.

#WATCH | #Uttarakhand: Several low lying areas in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal submerged in water after the water level rose in #Alaknanda river due to heavy rainfall (ANI) pic.twitter.com/BwDohdHMWp — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) June 19, 2021

With the water levels expected to increase, the cities near the banks of the rivers, Alaknanda and Bhagirathi, have been alerted. Several pictures and videos were being released by the residents that showed horrific images of landslides.

Parallels can be drawn with what happened last year when the monsoon arrived in 2020. At least 11 people lost their lives in the chaotic scenes which unfolded last year.

my dear friend, tell that to people of Uttarakhand and 'development' model. Every city, district, towns have gone through painful lessons but apparently we don't learn – https://t.co/Xybh9r9O2k — shirishag75 (@shirishag75) June 19, 2021

The current situation is not just limited to Alaknanda and Bhagirathi. News18 reported in detail on Friday about the spate of Saryu and Kali rivers including Dhauliganga in Pithoragarh.

Meanwhile, the Kumaon district of Almora has also suffered due to the heavy rains. More than half of a dozen roads were damaged due to which the connectivity with the rural areas was cut off. Power cuts are another issue residents have to deal with due to the inclement weather.

Traffic on many routes like Ghat-Pithoragarh, Dharchula Lipulekh, Kota Malone, Madkot Bona, Madkot Darma, Rayabjeta Bangapani-Jarajibali has been seriously affected.

The incessant rains are not just a nuisance to the local people but also to tourists who were visiting the state for vacations.

