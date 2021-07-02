Uttarakhand Crisis: Tirath Singh Rawat Resigns As Chief Minister, Say Sources

Amid buzz about him losing his post barely six months after being sworn in, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tendered his resignation today, sources told CNN-News18.

The BJP is planning to elect a new legislature head tomorrow, they added. Rawat has sent his resignation to BJP national president JP Nadda, sources said.

Uttarakhand’s Legislature party meeting is likely to be held in the next 24 to 36 hours, and Rawat is said to have asked for a meeting with Governor Baby Rani Maurya tomorrow in Dehradoon, sources said.

Rawat on Wednesday flew to Delhi in response to a summons from the BJP high command. Rawat is believed to have discussed the issue of contesting the bypoll with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda.

Although the party said it is a routine meeting, political analysts said it assumed significance as it comes at a time when less than a year is left for the next assembly elections in the state.

Pauri MP Tirath Singh Rawat took over as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 10 this year and the six-month deadline for him to be elected as an MLA ends in September. Two assembly seats are vacant in the state at present including Gangotri in Garhwal region and Haldwani in Kumaon.

Speculation is rife about Rawat being fielded from Gangotri to retain the seat which fell vacant in April after the death of sitting BJP MLA Gopal Singh Rawat.

The other seat to fall vacant was Haldwani after the death of Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh. Political observers feel that there is less than a year left to the next assembly elections in the state and in circumstances like these normally bypolls are not held.

When asked about the development, cabinet minister and state government’s spokesman Subodh Uniyal said CMs, ministers and state level officials going to Delhi is a routine thing.

On the likely bypoll in Uttarakhand, Uniyal said the state government has already informed the Election Commission about the vacant assembly seats in the state.

