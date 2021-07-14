Uttarakhand Congress To Announce New Leader Of Opposition Soon, Top Leaders From State Meet Rahul Gandhi: Reports

Senior Congress leaders from Uttarakhand were recently in Delhi, where they met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Among them were leaders from the coordination committee that the All India Congress Committee had formed earlier this year.

Gandhi met the senior leader in Uttarakhand Congress and former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, and Uttarakhand state president Pritam Singh.

The national leaders held discussions with the state leaders. They asked them questions on critical issues related to the upcoming Assembly polls in the hill state, the key factors before the party in Uttarakhand, the election manifesto, response to the party in the different assembly seats.

Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh passed away recently. The post has been lying vacant since June mid-week.

Congress leaders want to reach a consensus over visits to Delhi. The ball, reportedly, is in the court of the national leadership of Congress. The party is expected to make important announcements soon. Some members want a new party chief in the state.

The camps of Pritam Singh and Harish Rawat reportedly want their leaders for two key positions -- the leader of the opposition and the state chief. These two leaders are considered the top two in the state.

The coordination committee consists of prominent leaders in the state. Among them, Indira Hridayesh is no more. The committee includes former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, Congress state president Pritam Singh, former Congress chief for Uttarakhand Kishore Upadhyay, MP Pradeep Tamta, Qazi Nizamuddin, among others.