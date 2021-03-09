Uttarakhand CM to Meet Governor Amid Crisis: What We Know So Far

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Uttarakhand is witnessing a political turmoil that is likely to cost Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat his post, and lead to a possible expansion and reshuffle of the state Cabinet.

The speculations of Rawat’s resignation on Tuesday, 9 March, became rife as several reports suggested he will meet the Governor at 4 pm.

The crisis has arisen due to internal discontent within the state unit, with several MLAs and people close to the CM’s office being unhappy with Rawat’s functioning and bureaucracy.

While the BJP has downplayed reports of a turmoil, CM Rawat is currently in Delhi as the party central leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are tackling the crisis.

Here’s how things have unfolded so far:

HOW THE TROUBLE BEGAN

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is facing the resentment that is brewing within his party MLAs and MPs.

For the past several days, most of the party MLAs and MPS, particularly officials close to the CM office, had complained against the working style of the CM and his bureaucracy.

In such a scenario, the upset MLAs are demanding that the Chief Minister be changed.

Moreover, several complaints, including those filed in the Nainital High Court, too have pointed out the inefficiencies in the state government’s functioning.

A recent complaint filed in the High Court relating to major projects of Haridwar Kumbh Mela, highlighting incompletion of important works, caused embarrassment to the party.

BJP’s CORE COMMITTEEE MEETING TO ADDRESS ISSUES

A core committee meeting of the BJP in Uttarakhand, was held on Saturday, 6 March, in the presence of two Central party observers, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

The two observers had a separate meeting with several MLAs in Uttarakhand as well, IANS reported quoting sources.

Following the meetings, several party leaders hinted at a possible reshuffle in the Cabinet to accommodate the unhappy MLAs.

Later, talking to mediapersons, state party president Bansidhar Bhagat had said that as of now there is no change-of-guard in Uttarakhand.

Both observers then gave a detailed report to Home Minister Amit Shah and President JP Nadda, following which, Rawat was summoned to Delhi by the party leadership.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN DELHI?

Rawat on Monday met Rajya Sabha MP and national media in-charge of the BJP, Anil Baluni. Quoting sources, IANS reported that Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh were also present in the meeting.

Rawat then headed to Nadda's residence for another meeting.

The BJP top leadership also met in the Parliament House complex for about 40 minutes to discuss the Uttarakhand situation on Monday.

Four ministers and 10 MLAs of Uttarakhand have been camping in Delhi for the past few days. Minister Arvind Pandey, Satpal Maharaj Subodh Uniyal, former MP Balraj Pasi, MLA Khajan Das, Harbans Kapoor, Harbajan Singh Cheema, and other leaders are present in the national capital.

HOW IS THE BJP TACKLING THE SITUATION?

According to IANS, two major alternatives are likely to be discussed in the BJP’s parliamentary board meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The first alternative is attempts to find a middle way after listening to all sides, a part of which could be a few dissenting MLAs being given ministerial berths in the state.

Alternatively, a change of guard can also be considered.

An Uttarakhand BJP leader told IANS, "There is an election in 2022. Due to the displeasure of many MLAs, it could be dangerous to contest elections under the leadership of the current Chief Minister. However, the party leaders are trying to do 'damage-control' by counselling the legislatures. The BJP leadership would take the further decision according to the observers' report. If the Chief Minister's face is not changed then a big reshuffle in the Cabinet is expected."

(With inputs from IANS.)

