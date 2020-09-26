Uttarakhand BJP issues show-cause notice to Lohaghat MLA Puran Singh Fartyal

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to Lohaghat MLA Puran Singh Fartyal seeking a response in seven days over allegations of tarnishing the image of the state government and the party.

Fartyal had earlier this week had accused the BJP government in the state of favouring a contractor and delaying the development work in his constituency.

Earlier, he had written a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda and also met state party president Bansidhar Bhagat over the matter. The State BJP unit had also summoned Fartyal in August as well.

The BJP MLA has reportedly alleged that the contractor has taken the contract for Tanakpur-Jauljibi road near Nepal border with forged documents. A probe was ordered into the matter which found several violations, after which the contract was sent for arbitration, he reportedly had said.

However, Fartyal said that the arbitration has also come in his favour of the contractor and he is against being handed over the contract for the construction of the road. (ANI)

