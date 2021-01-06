Uttarakhand BJP Chief Bansidhar Bhagat Calls Congress Leader Indira Hridayesh 'Budhiya', Draws Ire

Dehradun, January 6: Uttarakhand's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bansidhar Bhagat has stoked a political controversy by calling the leader of opposition and senior Congress leader, Indira Hridayesh, a budhiya (an old woman). Bandidhar Bhagat used the term while reacting to 79-year-old Indira Hridayesh's recent claim that several BJP MLAs were in touch with her eyeing a switch. Bansidhar Bhagat, President of Uttarakhand BJP, Contracts Coronavirus.

"Humari neta-pratipaksha keh rahi bahut se vidhayak humare sampark me hain...Are budhiya tujhse kyun sampark karenge? Doobte jahaz se koi sampark karega? (Our Leader of Opposition says that several MLAs are in touch with us. Why would they contact you old woman? What would one want to do with a sinking ship?)," Bhagat said on Tuesday while speaking at an event organised by the BJP. His comment evoked a burst of laughter from the BJP workers. Uttarakhand HC Orders Demolition of Illegal Construction Done by BJP MLA.

Congress Demands Apology:

राजनेता को शोभा नही देती।

बंशीधर जी लगता है आपने पवित्र रामायण को ठीक से आत्मसात नही किया नही तो आप एक बुजुर्ग महिला के लिए ऐसे शब्दों का प्रयोग नही करते। आपने जो शब्द महिला शक्ति के अपमान में कहें है उसका जवाब आपको उत्तराखंड की प्रत्येक महिला समय आने पर आपको जरूर देगी। — Dr. Indira Hridayesh (@IndiraHridayesh) January 5, 2021

The Congress party took to Twitter and demanded that BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda should ask Bhagat to apologise for "derogatory remarks." The party posted a video on their handle in which Hridayesh said, "Party chief of a state is a symbol of the party and represents the state. The derogatory words used for me by Bhagat has hurt me. I demand from BJP national chief Nadda to take cognisance and ask Bhagat to apologise."