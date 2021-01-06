Uttarakhand BJP chief apologises to LoP Hridayesh over 'derogatory remarks'

Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bansidhar Bhagat.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 7 (ANI): A day after the Congress party demanded an apology from Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bansidhar Bhagat for his "derogatory remarks" against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Indira Hridayesh, Bhagat on Wednesday taken his words back and tendered an apology.

This comes a day after Bhagat called Hridayesh "an old lady'.

"At the party event on Tuesday, I used a word. I got to know that our LoP Indira Hridyeshji is hurt by it. I want to clarify that I have not said this thing in that view (Maine is bat ko us Drishti se bilkul nahi kaha). Hridyeshji is elder to us and respecting women is not only mine but my party's top duty. I said it in a general way and if it has hurt her, I regret it and I take my words back," Bhagat said in a video statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, responding to LoP in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Indira Hridayesh's remarks that some BJP MLAs are in touch with her, Bhagat said that why would they get in touch with "an old lady'. The Congress party had demanded an apology from him for "derogatory remarks."

Hridayesh had said that some BJP MLAs, who are not happy with the party, are in her touch.

While addressing an event organised by BJP, Bhagat said, "Our LoP is saying that several MLAs are in our touch...arre budhia, tujhse kyun sampark karengey? (Why would get into contact with an old lady?"

His comment evoked a burst of laughter from the BJP workers who were attending the event here. Bhagat's comment invited sharp reaction from Congress. The Congress party took to Twitter and demanded that BJP national chief JP Nadda should ask Bhagat to apologise.

The party posted a video on their handle in which Hridayesh said, "Party chief of a state is a symbol of the party and represents the state. The derogatory words used for me by Bhagat has hurt me. I demand from BJP national chief Nadda to take cognisance and ask Bhagat to apologise." (ANI)