Uttarakhand Amends Rule to Pave Way for Contruction of BJP Office; Oppn Fumes

Ahead of the state assembly polls slated to be held next year, the BJP is hard at work sprucing up party infrastructure in Uttarakhand. Its swanky, state-of-the-art party headquarters project which had been stuck for the past eight months due to a government rule, has now been cleared by the state cabinet.

A formal proposal was put forth up before the Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet on Wednesday and it was cleared within minutes.

The cabinet gave the nod for the amendment in the Dehradun master plan which stated that besides government offices, no other construction can take place on land meant for residential purposes. The proposed BJP headquarters site is located on the outskirts of the capital in a residential area. Now with the cabinet nod, any national political party will be able to construct their offices in residential areas.

The government’s spokesperson Subodh Uniyal justified the move. “Cabinet approval is not meant for just one party (BJP). Others (national parties) are also welcome to go ahead,” Uniyal added.

Expressing a disagreement with the government, opposition Congress shot back. Party vice president Suryakant Dhasama said it is no less than a nightmare for a common man in seeking nod from authorities for construction of a small house for self use.

“And here the government is concerned about its party office. It shows the priorities of the present government” said Dhasmana.

The foundation stone of the upcoming party headquarters was laid in October. A deadline was also fixed for the completion of work latest by early next year – when Uttarakhand goes for the assembly elections.

The proposed office will come up on a massive piece of land which is little more than 3 acres – roughly equals three football grounds. Anil Goyal party’s vice president who initially looked after the project said the party intends to have a state of the art headquarters which will have modern amenities and an impression of ‘Pahari architecture’ representing Uttarakhand.

“We revised the map of the proposed office whenever Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) asked. BJP firmly believes in getting all clearances before the construction work begins” Goyal said.

It is learnt early this year, the MDDA had apprised the party about the hurdles in clearing map owing to the land-use change clause.

The land for the BJP headquarters was purchased back in 2010 when Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was the chief minister. The foundation stone was laid when Trivendra Rawat was CM in October last year. In between Trivendra was replaced by Tirath Rawat and now new face Dhami has taken over as CM.

The new office will have enough space to accomodate around 200 cars. The headquarters will have 55 rooms to accommodate office bearers and guests. Moreover, four big auditoriums will be able to hold meetings and party functions under one roof.

Interestingly, BJP is also constructing few new district offices and renovating a couple of others.

