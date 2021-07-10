Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt To Bar Those Violating Two Child Norm From Schemes And Jobs

As a part of the proposed Population Control Act, Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh (UP) Government plans to bar those violating the two-child policy from benefiting from government-run schemes and from applying to Government jobs, reports The Times of India.

The draft bill also contains a provision that debars such persons from contesting the local body elections.

On the other hand, the Government is planning to incentivise those who would abide by the two-child policy. The incentives would be in the form of benefits like two additional increments during the entire service, subsidised purchase of plot or house, rebate on utility charges and three per cent increase in the employee provident fund (EPF) under the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The Government also plans to provide additional benefits for couples who would conceive just one child.

The draft bill listing out the different provisions of the proposed law has been uploaded on the website of the State Law Commission. The Government is presently seeking suggestions on it from the public, and the window for the same will remain open till 19 July.