Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Takes Additional Charge As Madhya Pradesh Governor in Absence of Lal Ji Tandon

Bhopal, July 1: Anandiben Patel on Wednesday, July 1, took oath as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh. She has been given additional charges in the absence of incumbent governor Lal Ji Tandon, who has been undergoing treatment at Lucknow hospital. Anandiben Patel Appointed as Madhya Pradesh Governor in Addition to UP Charge by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Also Read | Anandiben Patel Appointed as Madhya Pradesh Governor in Addition to UP Charge by President Ram Nath Kovind

This development comes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed that the cabinet will be sworn-in on Thursday, July 2. Chouhan had flown to New Delhi on Sunday to meet the central BJP leadership over the cabinet expansion.

ANI Tweet:

Also Read | Lalji Tandon Health Update: Condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Continuously Improving, Says Medanta Hospital

Bhopal: Anandiben Patel takes oath as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/a2hKtw1q6f — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020





According to reports, 20 to 25 new members, including former Indian National Congress MLAs who joined the saffron camp in March, are likely to be inducted into the cabinet.

In April, Meena Singh, Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Govind Singh and Tulsi Sawat took oath as ministers. Chouhan took oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth term on March 23 after a fall of Kamal Nath's government.