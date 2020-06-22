Uttar Pradesh: Four Boys Torch Tricolour For TikTok Video, Charged With Sedition

Lucknow, June 22: Four youths in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow were booked on charges of sedition after they allegedly burned the Tricolour while shooting a clip on short-video sharing platform TikTok on Sunday. Police have arrested one accused, who is a minor, and are in lookout for three others who managed to flee when locals tried to catch them, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the report, cops said that Ravi Kant, a local resident, saw boys torching the national flag near Tikait Rai Talab. Kant along with other locals tried to stop them and called the police. Gujarat: Two Men Make TikTok Video Inside Vadodara Police Station, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral.

An FIR has been registered under sections, including sedition, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Only one of the minor boys who was later arrested has been named in the FIR. The three others who managed to flee from the spot are booked as anonymous. Our teams are trying to identify and arrest them,” ACP Anil Kumar Yadav was quoted as saying by HT.

Kant said that when he tried to stop the boys they abused and tried to assault him. He also claimed that they were raising anti-national slogans. All accused are believed to be residents of Bazarkhala area. Meanwhile, a probe has been launched into the matter.