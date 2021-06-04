Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Accuses Rakesh Tikait Of Illegally Grabbing Her Land, Pleads To CM Yogi For Justice

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and his son have been accused of illegally occupying a farmer's land in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and destroying the crop in the field, reports Zee News.

Tikait, the national spokesperson of the BKU, is part of the over five-month-long farmer protests being held on various borders of Delhi and has become a prominent face of the agitation.

However, the BKU leader is now facing allegations of illegally occupying land and destroying standing crops on the field.

A farmer family from Kinauni village in UP's Muzaffarnagar has reportedly alleged that over three bighas of their land were to be acquired by the Indian Railways. However, the victim's family alleged that Tikait and his son Charan Singh illegally occupied their land on 30 May and destroyed the crop standing there.

They further said that no legal action was taken against Tikait and his son despite complaining to the district administration. The complainants, Sushila Devi and her son Vineet Baliyan, have now reportedly pleaded to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure justice for them.

According to the Zee News report, Sushila Devi had alleged that Tikait was not a farmer leader but a land grabber. He grabs the land of the small farmers, she alleged.