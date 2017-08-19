Uttar Pradesh: 6 coaches of Haridwar Puri Kalinga Utkal Express derail near Muzaffarnagar

Several people are feared to be injured following the incident that took place near Khatauli station.

Six coaches of Puri Utkal Express derailed near Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh today.

Police and emergency teams have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Several locals have also joined the teams to assist the rescue operations. Sources said that train was on its way to Haridwar from Puri.

More details awaited