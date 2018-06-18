UTT: Dabang Smashers outclass Falcons 17-4

Pune, June 18 (IANS) Riding on some good shows by Manika Batra and G Sathiyan, Dabang Smashers T.T.C outclassed defending champions Falcons TTC 17-4 in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Monday.

Smashers won six of the seven matches in the tie to emerge as the leaders of the Pune leg with 31 points in their kitty.

The outcome of Tuesday's tie between Warriors TTC and Empowerji Challengers will not have any bearing on Smashers' position as they have just seven and eight points respectively.

India's top-ranked male player (World No. 44) and Dabang captain Gnanasekaran Sathiyan also came up with another sterling display by turning in two winning performances.

He first teamed up with Japanese Sakura Mori to win their mixed doubles 3-0 against Sanil Shetty and Bernadette Szocs before extending his unbeaten run in singles since last season by upstaging Spain's Alvaro Robles 3-0 (11-10, 11-6, 11-6).

Once Manika squeezed past World No. 30 Matilda Ekholm 2-1 (8-11, 11-10, 11-10) in a pulsating duel, the Smashers were all over their rivals.

Japanese World No. 27 Yoshida Masaki downed Shetty 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-4) and their fluent victory in the mixed doubles saw the Season 1 semi-finalists race to a 8-1 lead.

The 23-year-old Manika matched her Swedish rival's guile and unleashed 10 winners that eventually made the difference. All three games were locked at 8-8 but the Indian, ranked World No. 80, broke through twice to net golden points and seal victory.

Falcons' captain Liam Pitchford reduced the margin with a hard-fought 2-1 (11-10, 11-9, 6-11) victory over Masaki, who featured in two men's singles matches tonight.

It was the only win that Falcons registered in the tie as Smashers' 17-year-old Puerto Rican Adriana Diaz, Sathiyan and Mori won the remaining three singles without much ado.

World No. 38 Adriana's attacking display was instrumental in the youngest player of the tournament accounting for the 23-year-old Romanian Bernadette 2-1 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11).

Sakura completed Dabang's dominance with a 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-10) win over Sutirtha Mukherjee.

