‘UT Administrator Humiliated My Father’: Mohan Delkar’s Son

Abhinav, son of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Member of Parliament (MP) Mohan Delkar who was found dead in a Mumbai hotel in February, has alleged that Union Territory’s administrator Praful Kheda Patel “left no stone unturned” to humiliate his father.

Following a meeting on Tuesday, 9 March, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Abhinav Delkar, as per PTI, said, “The administrator left no stone unturned to humiliate my father. Blackmail and extortion tactics were also used,” Abhinav alleged, adding that this “harassment went on for last 16 to 18 months”.

His mother Kalaben, on her part, informed that she had faith in Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government and was sure that they would provide justice to her family.

PREVIOUSLY

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the state Assembly, on Tuesday, that the case of alleged suicide by Mohan Delkar will now be investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The development comes as politicking over Delkar’s death peaked in the state since he was found dead in a Mumbai hotel in February.

WHO IS PRAFUL PATEL?

Patel is currently working as the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.



He was an MLA from Himmat Nagar in Gujarat from 2007 to 2012. He has also been the Minister of State for Home Affairs of Gujarat and is considered very close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

THE CASE

Independent MP from Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Delkar was found dead at a hotel in Mumbai on 22 February.

His post-mortem report had confirmed death by suicide.

Police sources had told The Quint that Delkar had left a 15-page suicide note that was not addressed to anybody in particular.

Based on preliminary information, a case of accidental death was filed by the Mumbai Police, a suicide note was recovered later, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI.)

