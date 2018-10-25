Ustad Amjad Ali Khan mesmerises audience at UN Day 2018

India presented a musical concert at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The music of popular devotional song Ram Dhun reverberated in the General Assembly Chamber to create a devotional atmosphere. Ram Dhun is associated with Gandhi and his quest for peace and non-violence. The evening saw beautiful musical performance by Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. The musical evening which also included The Refugee Orchestra Project, paid homage to Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. This year's theme was Traditions of Peace and Non-violence. India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UN Syed Akbaruddin also spoke at the event. October 24 is celebrated as United Nations Day since 1948. This year's UN Day marks the 73rd anniversary of the UN.