Swarajya

In a major boost for border security and surveillance, the Indian security forces are creating a network of surveillance cameras and sensors to keep a close watch on the Chinese Army along the Line of Actual Control, reports ANI. The new network will work in tandem with satellites and drones, and provide comprehensive monitoring capability to the border security forces. "A number of these new cameras and sensors have been deployed along the Line of Actual Control from Eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh to keep a track of adversary's activities", government sources told ANI.