Usman's 3rd-quickest 5-wicket haul in ODIs floors Sri Lanka

Sharjah, Oct 23 (IANS) Pacer Usman Khan's third-quickest five-wicket haul in One-Day International (ODI) cricket fired Pakistan to a thumping nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their fifth and final match here on Monday.

The 23-year-old left-armer wiped away the Sri Lankan top order, scalping Sadeera Samarawickrama (0), Dinesh Chandimal (0), Upul Tharanga (8), Niroshan Dickwella (0) and Milinda Siriwardana (6) in his first 21 deliveries. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 103 in 26.2 overs.

The record for the quickest five-wicket haul stands in the name of Sri Lankan great Chaminda Vaas, who took 16 balls to floor Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup.

Dutch medium pacer Tim van der Gugten claimed five wickets against Canada in 2013 in the space of 20 deliveries.

During the match, Usman was ably supported by Hasan Ali (2/19) and Shadab Khan (2/24).

Thisara Perera was Sri Lanka's highest scorer with 25, while Lahiri Thirimanne scored 19.

Pakistan, who had already clinched the series 4-0, chased down the small target in 20.2 overs with nine wickets to spare.

Opening batsmen Fakhar Zaman (48) and Imam-ul-Haq (45 not out) eased 2017 Champions Trophy winners Pakistan to the big win.

In this away tour, Sri Lanka had won the two-match Test series 2-0 and Pakistan hit back by sweeping the ODI series.

Now the action moves to the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), with the first match to be played on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, which will also host the second match. For the third match, both the teams will travel to Lahore.

--IANS

pur/bg