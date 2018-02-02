USIBC lauds India's Budget

Washington, Feb 2 (IANS) The US-India Business Council (USIBC) has lauded India's 2018-19 Union Budget, saying it displays the Indian government's commitment to develop areas that will benefit its growth and prosperity for many years to come.

"Infrastructure development, access to health care, affordable housing, energy and education for all citizens form the backbone of any growing economy. The USIBC is pleased to see that this Budget contains many of our recommendations in these critical areas," said the council's President Nisha Biswal.

"American industry is committed to growing, strengthening and sustaining these areas of collaboration with India," she added.

Biswal said USIBC's goal was to keep the momentum of the US-India commercial partnership by prioritizing policies that ensure greater ease of doing business, promote certainty, transparency and predictability in decision-making.

"In the last three years, India has been on a robust path to growth, backed by a strong economic reform agenda. USIBC's goal is to keep up the momentum of the US-India commercial partnership to ultimately unlock greater growth and investment opportunities for businesses in both nations," she said.

Formed in 1975 at the request of the US and Indian governments, the USIBC is the premier business advocacy organization comprised of 350 top-tier US and Indian companies.

It is the largest bilateral trade association in the US, based in Washington with a global presence including in New Delhi and Mumbai.

--IANS

soni/mr