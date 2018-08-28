Usha International ties up with 'Sui Dhaaga - Made in India'

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Consumer durables company Usha International on Tuesday announced an association with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer "Sui Dhaaga - Made In India", which aims to celebrate entrepreneurship and the empowering impact of self-reliance.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project celebrates 'Make in India' through the heart-warming story of Mauji (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka).

It showcases their journey to create a fashion label Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, reinforcing the fact that sewing is deeply entrenched across classes and masses in India and has the potential to bring about impactful socio-economic change in the lives of people who use it to further their passion and creativity.

Usha sewing machines are an integral part of the film both visually and thematically.

Harvinder Singh, President - Sewing Machines and Appliances, Usha International Ltd, said in a statement: "The movie is in perfect synergy with our philosophy that sewing is a skill that anyone can learn and use to elevate their quality of life, and also serves as a powerful tool to mainstream the marginalised.

"We are definitely looking at this association to connect with the masses and bring to life the joy that comes with unleashing one's creativity using a sewing machine and, of course, the potential economic benefits that follow. It could be a person in a small town who wants financial independence or then a corporate leader who wants a creative outlet. "

Manan Mehta, Vice President - Marketing and Merchandising, YRF, said: "With innovative ideas for co-promoting the agenda of self-reliance and dignity of labour, Usha along with 'Sui Dhaaga - Made In India' will endeavour to spread this message as far and wide as possible."

The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 28.

