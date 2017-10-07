If user-friendly technology is introduced, we can take country on path of digital literacy: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the newly-constructed building of IIT Gandhinagar to the nation and launched the Gramin Digital Saksharta Scheme. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi talked about spreading digital literacy to every part of India in order to finish the digital divide. He further added that if user-friendly technology is introduced then we can take the country on the path of digital literacy.