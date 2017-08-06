    Usain Bolt misses out on perfect send-off: Twitterati heartbroken but celebrate the legend

    FP Sports
    Twitter reacts to Usain Bolt's loss in his final individual race of career

    Day 2 of the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 was supposed to be remembered for Usain Bolt's last hurrah on the track.

    Everyone waited for the 'fastest man on the planet' to sign off his final individual race in his trademark style.

    However, the competition in the Championships was tough and the semi-final showed chinks in Bolt's armour.

    Bolt had always managed to revel in a challenge and nothing else was expected from him this time either.

    But, fate had other plans as Bolt was defeated in the 100 metres event, losing to Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman to finish with a bronze.

    Though he came third in the race, Bolt received the maximum cheers from a capacity crowd who rallied behind the athlete to give him the near-perfect send-off he deserved.

    Gatlin's victory was left unheralded especially considering his involvement in doping scandals.

    Though the image of Gatlin bowing to Usain Bolt after the race showed the sporting spirit in the 35-year-old American runner, his victory was sidelined by one of the biggest upsets in track and field history.

    The race received a lot of attention and Twitterati poured out their reactions over the heart-breaking loss and reminded Justin Gatlin of his checkered past.

    While Usain Bolt was being celebrated unequivocally, Twitterati slammed the 100 metres winner Gatlin

    Gatlin did have his share of supporters who believed his past has got nothing to do with his performance in Saturday's race

    This record showed what Bolt meant to athletics

    Irrespective of how the curtains were drawn on his illustrious career, Bolt will always be the GOAT.

    View More