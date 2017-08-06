Usain Bolt misses out on perfect send-off: Twitterati heartbroken but celebrate the legend

Twitter reacts to Usain Bolt's loss in his final individual race of career

Day 2 of the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 was supposed to be remembered for Usain Bolt's last hurrah on the track.

Everyone waited for the 'fastest man on the planet' to sign off his final individual race in his trademark style.

However, the competition in the Championships was tough and the semi-final showed chinks in Bolt's armour.

Bolt had always managed to revel in a challenge and nothing else was expected from him this time either.

But, fate had other plans as Bolt was defeated in the 100 metres event, losing to Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman to finish with a bronze.

Though he came third in the race, Bolt received the maximum cheers from a capacity crowd who rallied behind the athlete to give him the near-perfect send-off he deserved.

Gatlin's victory was left unheralded especially considering his involvement in doping scandals.

Though the image of Gatlin bowing to Usain Bolt after the race showed the sporting spirit in the 35-year-old American runner, his victory was sidelined by one of the biggest upsets in track and field history.

The race received a lot of attention and Twitterati poured out their reactions over the heart-breaking loss and reminded Justin Gatlin of his checkered past.

Congratulations to the legend & honorary Londoner, @usainbolt on a fantastic career. You will always be the greatest! #Bolt#London2017pic.twitter.com/QAMVS8Vnxs " Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) August 5, 2017

So even the mighty are mortal. #UsainBolt can finish with someone in front of him! Right time to finish then. Goodbye to the greatest. " Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 6, 2017

You made millions of fans happy and smiling, being an example for everyone: thank you @usainbolt ! #bolt #London2017 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/DujTlRtFzN " Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) August 5, 2017

No one saw that happening no one wanted that to happen #Gatlin " Kelly Sotherton (@KellySotherton) August 5, 2017

While Usain Bolt was being celebrated unequivocally, Twitterati slammed the 100 metres winner Gatlin

Statistically of course there is a strong possibility that Coleman will be upgraded to gold & Bolt to silver #gatlin #drugbans #london2017 " Karen Pickering MBE (@Karen_Pickering) August 5, 2017

Leaves a sour taste in the mouth but #Bolt won't be remembered for tonight. Total game changer. #legend " michael owen (@themichaelowen) August 5, 2017

Gatlin did have his share of supporters who believed his past has got nothing to do with his performance in Saturday's race

When the World Boos you... You Give them a "Justin Gatlin" You run your race and win it... pic.twitter.com/TAyjYxYpv2 " Kelechi Nkoro (@K1Says) August 5, 2017

This record showed what Bolt meant to athletics

The fastest 100m times ever. Those caught doping struck out in red. pic.twitter.com/gBGmj9VwLr " Jon Birchall (@jonbir90) August 5, 2017

Irrespective of how the curtains were drawn on his illustrious career, Bolt will always be the GOAT.

@usainbolt thank u for all the adrenaline speed and inspiration. " Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2017

