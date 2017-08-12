    Usain Bolt last race, Davinder Javelin Throw final live stream: Watch Day 9 of World Championships on TV, online

    Akshay Ramesh

    London is all set for an emotional Saturday as two of the world's most celebrated sporting legends are all set to end their careers on the track.

    While Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt is slated for the 4x100m heats and final, which will be the last two races his career, Mo Farah will be eyeing a historic third straight world championships double when he takes part in the 5,000m final in the evening session today.

    Can Bolt sign off with a Gold?

    Bolt, who is eyeing his 12th World Championships Gold, will be in action in the morning session in the 4x100m heats. Notably, the 30-year-old missed the 100m title after United States sprinter Justin Gatlin rallied against odds. He chose not to take part in the 200m event and thus Saturday's relay race will be the last time the Jamaican legend will be in action.

    Notably, Bolt has won four World Championships Gold as the Jamaican team have been the undisputed champions in the 4x100m relay. The team though will be without Asafa Powell, who failed to recover in time from an injury.

    Bolt is expected to take part in the heats along with Tyquendo Tracey, Julian Forte, Michael Campbell and the Jamaican team will receive a Yohan Blake boost in the final.

    Usain Bolt

    The Jamaican has not been beaten in the last four editions of World Championships and also three editions of Olympics. However, they will be facing stiff competition from US, Canada and Japan, who finished with a Silver in Rio.

    Notably, Great Britain are also in the race for the title as they have clocked the fastest timing of 38.08s this season.

    London gearing up for Farah swansong

    Meanwhile, London fans will be gearing up to bid farewell to Farah, who is among the favourites to win the 5,000m. Notably, he was pushed to the limits in the 10,000m final on the opening day of the event, but the Great Britain legend fended off stiff challenges.

    Gearing up to shift focus to marathon events, Farah would want to bid goodbye to the track with another historic finish on Saturday.

    India events to watch out for

    Javelin Throw final

    Davinder Singh Kang will be in action in the Men's Javelin Throw final in the afternoon session of the day. Notably, the 28-year-old outclassed his counterpart, world junior champion, Neeraj Chopra, to become the first Indian to qualify for the final of Javelin Throw in World Championships.

    Davinder Kang

    4x400m Heats

    While 4x100m will be the main attraction of the day, India's focus will also be on 4x400m as both men's and women's team are participating in the heats in the morning session.

    Both the teams head into the heats as reigning Asian champions after winning Gold at the Asian Athletics Championships earlier this year in Bhubaneshwar.

    The men's team, consisting Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Kunhu Mohammed, Mohan Kumar Raja and Sachin Roby, will be in action in the first heat along with Jamaica. Notably, India's season best of 3.02.92s is among the top-20 of 2017.

    Meanwhile, the women's team, consisting Poovamma Raju Machettira, Jisna Mathew, Anilda Thomas, Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan, will be in the first heat, competing with the United States team among others.

    Live streaming and TV coverage information

    India: TV: Star Sports Select 2/HD 2. Live streaming: Hotstar

    UK: TV: BBC. Live streaming: BBC iPlayer

    US: TV: NBCSN. Live streaming: NBC Sports Live

    Canada: TV: CBC. Live streaming: CBC Player

    Rest of Europe: TV: Eurosport. Live streaming: Eurosport Live

    Africa: TV: Supersport. Live streaming: Supersport online

    Also on...

    IAAF official YouTube Channel

    IAAF official Facebook page

    Full schedule of Day 9

    Event Round Date
    -- Morning session --
    Men's 110m Hurdles Decathlon 10am local/2:30pm IST
    Women's 4x100m Relay Heats 10:35am local/3:05pm IST
    Men's 4x100m Relay Heats 10:55am local/3:25pm IST
    Men's Discus Throw Decathlon Group A 11am local/3:30pm IST
    Women's 4x400m Relay Heats 11:20am local/3:50pm IST
    Men's 4x400m Relay Heats 11:50am local/3:50pm IST
    Men;'s Discus Throw Decathlon Group B 12:20pm local/ 4:50pm IST
    Men's Pole Vault Decathlon Group A 1:30pm local/ 6pm IST
    Men's Pole Vault Decathlon Group B 2:15pm local/6:45pm IST
    -- Afternoon session --
    Men's Javelin Throw Decathlon Group A 5:30pm local/10pm IST
    Men's Javelin Throw Decathlon Group B 6:55pm local/11:25pm IST
    Women's High Jump Fianal 7:05pm local/11:35pm IST
    Women's 100m Hurdles Final 8:05pm local/12:35am [August 13]
    Men's Javelin Throw Final 8:15pm local/12:45am [August 13]
    Men's 5000m Final 8:20pm local/12:50am [August 13]
    Women's 4x100m Relay Final 9:30pm local/2am [August 13]
    Men's 4x100m Relay Final 9:50pm local/2:20am [August 13]

