Usain Bolt: Justin Gatlin is One of The Best I Have Faced

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has praised Justin Gatlin who won the the gold in 100m at the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017. In the same competition Bolt finished third and thus settled for bronze.

The Jamaican, who is all set to retire, has termed Gatlin as one of the best competitors he has faced. “I always respected him as a competitor,” the Guardian quoted Bolt as saying. “He’s one of the best I have faced. Also Read- Usain Bolt Fails to End on a High as Justin Gatlin Takes 100m Gold

Gatlin surprised everyone with a season’s best 9.92 as he denied Bolt his last individual gold medal. Christian Coleman (9.94) took silver, with Bolt clocking 9.95 seconds.

After the win, Gatlin was booed by the spectators as he has been involved twice in dope-cheat. However, contrary to the general reaction Bolt insisted that the crowd were unfair. Also Read- Justin Gatlin Bows to Usain Bolt After Winning Gold in 100m

“For me he deserves to be here, he’s done his time and he’s worked hard to get back to being one of the best athletes. He’s run fast times, he’s back and he’s doing great. I look at him like any other athlete, as a competitor,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bolt admitted that despite losing he has no regrets. “I have no regrets. I came out and did my best; win, lose or draw. I did it for the fans, they wanted me to do one more season. No one is going to be happy to not win. But it doesn’t change anything in my career,” he added.

Inputs ANI; edited by Aamir Salati