



US welcomes India to UN Security Council

05 Jan 2021: US welcomes India to UN Security Council

The United States welcomed India to the United Nations Security Council, saying that it looks forward to working over shared interests toward a peaceful and secure India-Pacific and the world.

The move was announced by the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State on Monday.

Here are more details on this development.

Details: 'A new year brings new opportunities to strengthen relationships'

In a tweet, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs wrote, "A new year brings new opportunities to strengthen relationships with old friends and partners."

"We welcome India to the UN Security Council and look forward to working with @IndiaUNNewYork (Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York) to advance our shared interests in a more peaceful, secure Indo-Pacific," it added.

Fact: India assumed membership of the UNSC for eighth time

On Monday, the Indian national flag was installed at the United National Security Council (UNSC) stakeout as India assumed the membership of the UN body for the eighth time as a non-permanent member for the 2021-22 period.

Statement: 'India will be a voice for the developing world'

"As India assumes the membership of the Security Council for the eighth time, it is an honor for me as the Permanent Representative of India to take part in today's flag installation ceremony," said TS Tirumurti during the ceremony.

"We will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security," he further said.

Also see: India wins a seat at UN's ECOSOC body, beats China

India elected to non-permanent seat of UN Security Council, unopposed

UNSC to finally take up COVID-19 issue this week

Read more on India by NewsBytes.

