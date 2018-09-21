US welcomes India-Pakistan foreign ministers' meeting

The United States has welcomed India's acceptance of Pakistan's proposal for a meeting between of the foreign ministers of the countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), calling it 'terrific news'. While addressing a press conference, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said, "I think that's terrific news for the Indians and Pakistanis to be able to sit down and have a conversation together." Citing the letters exchanged between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nauert added that the conditions will hopefully boost bilateral relationship in the future. "We saw the reports about the positive messages being exchanged between Pak PM and PM Modi. We hope that the conditions will be set for a good, strong relationship, a good, strong bilateral relationship in the future," she added. Imran Khan, in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, had proposed a meeting between Swaraj and Qureshi, on the sidelines of the UNGA.