US U-17 striker Sargent picked for senior squad

Washington, Nov 9 (IANS) The United States Under-17 football team star striker Josh Sargent has been picked in the 21-man senior squad, which will play a friendly fixture against Portugal on November 14.

Sargent, who led the US U-17 team in the FIFA World Cup held in India and represented his nation in the U-20 team earned his maiden call in the senior side.

"With an eye towards the future, U.S. Men's National Team acting head coach Dave Sarachan has called 21 players into training camp in advance of the USA's final match of 2017, a friendly against third-ranked Portugal on Nov. 14 in Leiria," the U.S soccer said in a statement.

U.S squad:

Goalkeepers: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Sheffield United), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Vitesse), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town)

Forwards: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher)

