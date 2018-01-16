US trying to convince Pakistan that India is not a threat: Minister

Islamabad, Jan 16 (IANS) Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the US has been trying to convince Pakistan that India is not a threat and that Islamabad should change its strategic stance towards its neighbour.

"But the truism remains true. Both India's capacity and intents are today hostile towards Pakistan," Dawn on Tuesday quoted Dastgir Khan as saying.

Regretting how the US "downplayed" India's "aggressive posturing" along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary, the Minister said Pakistan was being made a scapegoat as the US was not winning in Afghanistan.

He called for "ruthlessly candid dialogue" with Washington to remove all types of misconceptions and misunderstandings.

"It's time for a courteous yet ruthlessly candid dialogue between Pakistan and the US with everything on the table," Dastgir Khan said.

He alleged that "India has amassed men, material and garrisons along the border with Pakistan".

Terming 2017 as the "deadliest year in terms of LoC violations by India and the killings of civilians", he said that India today is a "highly militarised and an increasingly belligerent neighbour".

"The unrelentingly hostile and anti-Pakistan stance taken by the current Indian government has reduced drastically the space for any advocacy of peace," the Minister added.

Dastgir Khan also said the Indian government had "accelerated Pakistan bashing".

"The case of Kulbhushan Jhadav is a proof of his attempts to create unrest in other countries," nation.com.pk quoted the Minister as saying.

He said Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state and it would continue with its policy of "full spectrum deterrence".

"Pakistan will continue its policy in line with the policy of credible minimum deterrence and avoidance of armed race," the Defence Minister said.

--IANS

