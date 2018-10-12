US threatens India with CAATSA if it continues to purchase fuel from Iran

Spokesperson for US State Department Heather Nauert while addressing the media on India purchasing fuel from Iran, said, "The President had addressed it, he was asked whether or not India would buy oil from Iran after sanctions are reimposed. And President said, 'we'll take care of that'. He was asked also about Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions and possible imposition of CAATSA sanctions. And he (US President) said, India is going to find out. And India will find out very soon. We'll see. So I'm not going to get ahead of him, but certainly when we hear about things such as purchasing oil or purchasing of the S-400 systems, it's not helpful".