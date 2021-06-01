US Teams Up With Indian Forensic Body To Trace Missing World War II Soldiers

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) has stepped up its efforts to locate and recover the remains of more than 400 of its soldiers who went missing in India during World War II. For this, it has decided to move to Gujarat and join hands with the Gandhinagar-based National University of Forensic Sciences (NFSU).

According to NFSU, some teams will be formed in order to trace the remains. The teams will also identify those missing during the previous US conflicts, including Korean War, Vietnam War, Cold War, Iraq, and Persian Gulf Wars, and will send their remains back to the US.

Scientific experts at the Indian agency will help the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to identify and recover these missing personnel to bring closure to their families. DPAA is a part of the DoD of the USA that accounts for troops missing and held captive during various wars.

According to Gargi Jani, mission project manager of DPAA in NFSU, a special strategy has been devised for this mission. The NFSU would help DPAA both scientifically and logistically, he added.

According to NFSU, a total of 81, 800 US soldiers had gone missing during World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and the Cold War, out of which 400 went missing in India.

Last month, the DAPP had facilitated the last rites of US citizen Justin G Mills who had died at the age of 25 in World War II in 1943. Marine Corps Reserve 1st Lieutenant belonged to Galveston in Texas. He was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on May 26, this year. In November, Mills was killed on a small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands while trying to secure the island in a fight with Japanese forces.

Following its independence from the British, the name of the Gilbert Islands changed to the Republic of Kiribati. It is now an independent island nation in the central Pacific Ocean.

