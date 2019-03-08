US State Department vacancies increasing security risks overseas

Washington, March 8 (IANS) A new report has found that the US State Department faces chronic overseas staffing vacancies that could negatively impact embassy security and its "ability to achieve American foreign policy goals and help ensure secure, efficient operations".

The report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published on Thursday found that these vacancies have lasted for at least a decade, CNN reported.

The persistent vacancies are most prevalent at embassies with the highest foreign policy priorities, according to the report.

As of March 31, 2018, the South and Central Asian Affairs Bureau, which includes nations like India, Afghanistan, Pakistan; and the Near Eastern Affairs Bureau,which includes countries like Iraq, Iran and Egypt, had the highest percentage of vacancies.

There were similar vacancy rates in 2008 and 2012.

The report also noted that shortages of information management personnel "have increased the vulnerability of posts' computer networks to potential cyber-security attacks and other malicious threats".

A State Department spokesperson said that "the Department agrees on the importance of addressing the root causes of persistent Foreign Service vacancies" and noted that "data show the vacancy rate has been a long term problem".

The Department has struggled to fill overseas posts due to factors such as reduced appropriations and the hiring freeze implemented under former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"The Department will continue to employ strategies and programs, such as the Consular Fellows, Civil Service Excursions and the Expanded Professional Associates Program, to reduce these vacancies," the spokesperson said.

--IANS

ksk