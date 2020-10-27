US stands with India in its efforts to defend sovereignty, says Mike Pompeo on Galwan Valley clash

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, referring to the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June, said his country will stand with New Delhi in its efforts to defend its sovereignty, according to media reports.

Pompeo, who arrived in Delhi on Monday along with defence secretary Mark Esper for the 2+2 bilateral talks aimed at further boosting defence and security ties between the two countries, made the remarks after a visit to the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

As per Hindustan Times Pompeo said, "We visited the National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley. The US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty."

Pompeo further said US and India are taking steps to strengthen cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by the Chinese Communist Party. He added that last year, the United States and India expanded cooperation on cyber issues and that "our navies have held joint exercises in the Indian Ocean."

"Today is a great opportunity for two great democracies to grow closer. We have a lot to discuss today-to cooperate amid pandemic, to confront the Chinese Communist party's threats to security and freedom, to promote peace and stability in the region," Pompeo was quoted as saying by India Today.

Pompeo and Esper on Tuesday held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, covering key aspects of growing strategic ties between the two countries.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar held separate talks with their US counterparts on Monday.

With inputs from PTI

