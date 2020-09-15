US Special representative Khalilzad likely to meet Jaishankar, Doval. Shringla: Sources

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who is set to arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday is expected to hold talks with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, according to sources.

This comes after Jaishankar on Saturday said Afghan soil should never be used for carrying out anti-India activities and supported the need for an immediate ceasefire in order to establish long-lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Taking to his Twitter, the External Affairs Minister had said, "Addressed the conference on Afghan peace negotiations at Doha today. Conveyed that the peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled, respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, promote human rights and democracy, ensure the interest of minorities, women and the vulnerable and effectively address violence across the country."

The Afghan government remains grateful to India's commitment and solidarity with Afghanistan, the country's acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said on Saturday.

The intra-Afghan talks between the Afghanistan Government and the Taliban opened on Saturday, which aimed to stabilise the situation in the country.

Ahmad Nader Naderi, a member of the government's negotiating team, said the participants in the peace talks between the two have made some progress during the Sunday contact group session.

"The first meeting between the contact groups of the two negotiation teams took place today. In this meeting code of conduct between two sides, schedules of upcoming meetings and relevant issues were discussed and progress was made," Naderi said on Twitter on Sunday.

Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, said at a press conference on Sunday the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha will be lengthy, but the two sides are aware of the Afghan people's desire to end violence as soon as possible.

However, the first official meeting of both sides in the intra-Afghan talks, which was scheduled for Monday morning, has been postponed because key issues have still not been decided, according to members of Kabul's "contact group" who met with their Taliban counterparts to establish a framework for the way forward, reported Tolo News.(ANI)

