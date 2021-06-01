US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expresses solidarity with India

Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Source: Taranjit Singh Sandhu/Twitter)

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday called on US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in the Quad, COVID-19 vaccines and healthcare.

Taking to Twitter, Sandhu said: "Good conversation w/ Majority Leader @SenSchumer on the strategic partnership especially in QUAD; vaccines & healthcare. Discussed working together in innovation as well as emerging technologies & thanked him for his longstanding support for India & Indian American community."

During the conversation, the Senate majority leader expressed concern over the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in India and both sides discussed how the two countries are working together in innovation and emerging technologies.

Apart from Schumer, some of the other top American Senators who have come out in support of India over the past few months include Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Chris Van Hollen Dick Durbin, John Cornyn, Mark Warner, Bob Menendez, Jeff Merkley, Ed Markey, Jim Risch, Dianne Feinstein, Amy Klobuchar and Gary Peters.

The support from US lawmakers and policymakers is a result of a sustained outreach at US Congress by India's top envoy Sandhu and senior Indian diplomats.

The Indian envoy had also had virtual meetings with eminent Republicans including Michael McCaul, Ranking Member, House Foreign Affairs Committee; Steve Chabot who is the Ranking Member of House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific; Brian Fitzpatrick, Jeff Fortenberry, Ann Wagner, Andy Barr, Liz Cheney, Scott Perry, Pete Sessions, Michael Waltz and Joe Wilson.

As India suffered from a devastating second wave of the global pandemic, the country received medical help and assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was recently on a five-day visit to the US, where he met Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Trade Representative Katherine Tai and 13 other departments and organizations, comprising of treasury, energy, commerce, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) representatives, and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

This was the first visit of an Indian diplomat to the US since President Joe Biden took charge earlier this year. (ANI)