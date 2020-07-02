US Sees Record 52,000 COVID Cases in a Day; India Tally at 5.85 L

The United States saw over 52,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a new one-day record, news agency AFP reported on Thursday, 2 July, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally. As per the tally, the country has recorded over 2.6 million cases, with the death toll standing at 1,28,044.

Meanwhile, India has recorded over 5.85 lakh cases of COVID-19 so far, with the death toll being 17,400.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,537 new COVID-19 cases and 198 fatalities, taking the state’s tally to 1,80,298 and the death toll to 8,053

Delhi recorded 2,442 new infections on Thursday, taking its tally to 89,802

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the coronavirus situation has been improving in the national capital in the last few days, but warned against complacency

US Sees Record 52,000 COVID-19 Cases in a Day

