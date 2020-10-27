US Secy of State Pompeo, Defence Secy Mark Esper Call on PM Modi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 27 October, on a day when India and the United States signed the Indo-US Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) agreement during the ‘2+2’ ministerial-level talks between the two countries.

The US officials met the prime minister after the third edition of the 2+2 dialogue was held on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster were also present during the meeting with PM Modi.

Speaking after the dialogue, Esper said that the US stood shoulder-to-shoulder in support with India, in the light of “increasing aggression” by China.

“Based on our shared values and common interests, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilising activities by China,” Esper said after the two countries signed the crucial BECA.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, too, said that his country will stand with India.

“We visited National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian Armed Forces who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy – including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley. US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty,” Pompeo added.

