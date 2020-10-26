New Delhi, October 26: India has crossed landmark milestones in its fight against COVID-19 as more than 70 Lakh patients have been cured and discharged so far. The Ministry of Health said that this has led to a surge in the national Recovery Rate, which leaped past 90%. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will arrive in India today. US Secy of State and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper will participate in the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue tomorrow along with their counterparts EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) said that 12,983 departures per week have been finalized covering 95 airports for domestic winter schedule effective from 25 October 2020 to 27 March 2021; down by 44.3% from 23,307 departures per week in winter 2019-20.

In Bihar, the campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Elections 2020 will end today. The State will vote in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes and results will be announced on November 10.

In Delhi, the four-day Army Commanders’ Conference is set to begin today. The event will be attended by senior officers of the Army including the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, all Army Commanders, Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ and other senior officers.