US says it stands with India in efforts to defend its sovereignty; Two countries Ink key defence pact BECA

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) China's military belligerence in eastern Ladakh and Indo-Pacific region figured prominently during the third edition of the 2+2 strategic dialogue between India and the US with Washington strongly affirming that it stands firmly with New Delhi in its efforts to defend sovereignty as the two sides vowed to ramp up their security ties, and inked the strategic defence pact, BECA.

During the high-level dialogue, which was led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from the Indian side and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretay Mark T Esper from the US side, the two countries also denounced the use of terrorist proxies and asked Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of all terror attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai, Uri, and Pathankot. Both sides were assisted by their top military and security officials.

In a blunt criticism of China, Pompeo, cited killing of 20 Indian Army personnel in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in a clash with the Chinese military, and asserted that both India and the US are taking steps to strengthen cooperation against all threats and not just those posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Top government sources said China's 'expansionist behaviour' in eastern Ladakh and in various parts of the world was a major talking point during the meeting with both sides vowing to firmly confront the challenges in the region and beyond as part of their common vision and shared interests.

'This morning we visited the national war memorial to honour the brave men and women of the Indian Armed forces who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy including the 20 soldiers who were killed by the PLA forces in Galwan Valley in June,' Pompeo said at a joint media briefing with Jaishankar, Singh and Esper.

'The US will stand with people of India to confront threats to their sovereignty and their liberty,' he added.

In the talks, which were held just a week before the US presidential elections, the two countries inked a total of five agreements including the long-negotiated Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) that will allow sharing of high-end military technology, classified satellite data and critical information between their militaries.

The US Secretary of State also said that the challenge of defeating the coronavirus pandemic that came from Wuhan figured in the 'robust discussions' about the Chinese Community Party.

'Our leaders and our citizens see with increasing clarity that the CCP is no friend to democracy, the rule of law transparency...I am glad to say that the US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by the Chinese communist party,' Pompeo said.

A joint statement issued after the talks said the two sides also denounced the use of terrorist proxies and asked Pakistan to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of all such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai, Uri, and Pathankot.

'They emphasised the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen,' it said.

At the press conference, US Defence Esper said the US stands 'shoulder-to-shoulder' in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in view of 'increasing aggression and destabilising activities' by China, and noted that the bilateral defence cooperation is continuing to grow.

'I am pleased to report that today we made substantial progress in further strengthening our relationship,' he said.

Esper said the US reaffirmed its commitment to a comprehensive and forward looking defence partnership with India which includes bilateral defence cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region, South East Asia and in the broader Indo-Pacific.

In his remarks, Defence Minister Singh said both sides shared assessment of the security situation across the Indo-Pacific, and reaffirmed commitment to peace, stability and prosperity of all countries in this region.

'We also agreed that upholding the rules-based international order, respecting the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the international seas and upholding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states are essential,' Singh said.

